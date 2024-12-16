Amid political turmoil in Seoul, China calls for peace on Korean Peninsula

Calling the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as an "internal matter" of the country, China on Monday called for "maintaining peace" on the Korean Peninsula, state media reported.

"Maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula is in the shared interest of all parties involved, and it requires positive efforts from all relevant parties," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

Lin said Beijing was notified about the impeachment process of Yoon over the latter's failed attempt to impose martial law in South Korea on the night of Dec. 3 which triggered a political turmoil in the Far East nation.

Recent changes in South Korea's political landscape are an internal matter for South Korea, and China will not comment on it, Lin said, calling Seoul "an important neighbor and friendly cooperative partner of China."

"Promoting the healthy and stable development of China-South Korea relations is in the common interest of both sides. China's policy toward South Korea has remained consistent and stable. China hopes that South Korea will work with China to make positive efforts to deepen the friendly cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries," he added.

Yoon is facing a trial at South Korea's Constitutional Court and the first hearing is set to be held on Dec. 27.

He was suspended from duties on Saturday after the 300-seat parliament passed an impeachment motion with 204 votes.

Top leaders of Yoon's People Power Party have also resigned from their positions, including its chairman Han Dong-hoon.

Six of the nine members of the top court must back the impeachment motion to remove Yoon from office, and the court has 180 days to make a decision.

Yoon's powers can be restored if the top court decides against the impeachment.



