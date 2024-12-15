S. Korea insists on Russia ending N. Korea support amid Ukraine war

South Korea on Sunday called upon Russia to first halt its "illegal military cooperation" with North Korea before discussing the improvement of bilateral relations with Seoul.

"If Russia wants to restore the South Korea-Russia relations, it must first end its illegal military cooperation with North Korea, which threatens peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," South Korea's Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

The statement came after Russian Ambassador to South Korea Georgy Zinoviev voiced hope that the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol will not negatively affect the potential for improvement in the bilateral ties between Moscow and Seoul.

On Saturday, Zinoviev said in a social media post that he hopes the impeachment "will not hinder" the possibility of recovery in bilateral ties, "but rather contribute to it."

He also repeated Moscow's warning that Seoul should never cross the "red line" of providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, adding that it is fortunate South Korea has refrained from doing so.

It is "inappropriate" for the Russian envoy to make public remarks about the bilateral relations in reference to the host country's political situation, the ministry said.

"We plan to continue our foreign policy without wavering," the ministry said, adding that necessary discussions with the Russian side are ongoing."

Already frosty ties between the two countries further strained following growing defense cooperation between Russia and North Korea in recent months.



