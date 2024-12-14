 Contact Us
Embattled South Korean president set to face 2nd impeachment vote over martial law

Agencies and A News ASIA
Published December 14,2024
South Korea's embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol will face a second impeachment vote Saturday for a botched martial law, according to media reports.

The vote in the National Assembly could plunge the nation into months of caretaker rule or provide Yoon with a crucial political reprieve, Bloomberg reported.

The vote requires a two-thirds majority, meaning the opposition would need to secure at least eight votes from Yoon's party.

The president narrowly avoided an initial impeachment attempt last week when members of his People Power Party boycotted the session, preventing the vote from reaching the necessary quorum.

Yoon declared martial law Dec. 3, but 190 lawmakers convened and passed a motion to lift it, forcing him to rescind the decision.

The move by the president has led to calls for his resignation, including from members of his party.

The 63-year-old leader is the first sitting president to face charges of treason and insurrection, alongside a ban on overseas travel.

He could also face arrest.