2nd South Korean army general arrested for alleged role in imposition of martial law

South Korean authorities on Saturday arrested another army general over his alleged role in a short-lived martial law declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol earlier this month, local media reported.

Prosecutors apprehended Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung, the head of the Defense Counterintelligence Command, on charges of ordering the arrest of 14 people, including the leaders of the ruling and main opposition parties, and the procurement of computer servers at the election commission, according to the Yonhap news agency.

This came after Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, the head of the capital defense command, was arrested on Friday and former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun was formally arrested on Wednesday.

At least six military commanders, including the joint chief of staff, have been suspended for their alleged involvement in Yoon's move, and several others are currently under investigation.

Yoon declared martial law on Dec. 3, but hours after 190 lawmakers met and passed a motion to lift it, forcing him to reverse his decision. The incident sparked calls for his resignation, including from members of his People Power Party.

The parliament today passed an impeachment motion against Yoon and suspended him from office.

The 63-year-old leader is the first sitting president to face treason and insurrection charges, as well as an overseas travel ban. He may also face arrest.









