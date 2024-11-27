Indonesians vote in local elections

A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during the regional government elections in Aceh Besar, Aceh, Indonesia, 27 November 2024. (EPA Photo)

Voting in Indonesia's local elections is underway as hundreds of millions of voters hit the polls to elect their local representatives, according to local media.

Polling began at 7 am local Jakarta time (0000GMT) Wednesday and will continue until 1 pm (0600GMT), The Jakarta Post reported.

This is the first simultaneous and largest regional polls in the country's history, where over 200 million registered voters will elect 37 governors, 93 mayors, 415 regents, and their respective deputies.

Each voter will cast multiple ballots in their respective regions, including one for governor and another for either a mayor or regent.

Voting in West Java, President Prabowo Subianto said the election outcome should bring people together.

"Every election has winners and losers. Those who win must lead for everyone, and those who lose must collaborate. The most important thing is serving and working for the people," The Jakarta Globe quoted him as saying.

Counting will begin immediately after the polling stations close and will continue until Dec. 16.

























