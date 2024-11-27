India welcomes cease-fire between Israel, Lebanon

India has welcomed the cease-fire between Israel and Lebanon, which ended over 14 months of fighting between the Israeli army and the Lebanese Hezbollah group.

Welcoming the cease-fire, the Indian Foreign Ministry said that India has always called for "de-escalation, restraint" and "return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy."

The truce between Israel and Lebanon, brokered with U.S. and French diplomatic efforts, came into effect at 0200GMT.

"We hope these developments will lead to peace and stability in the wider region," the ministry said in a statement.

More than 3,760 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Lebanon and over 1 million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.