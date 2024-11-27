China’s defense minister faces corruption probe: Report

China's Defense Minister Dong Jun is facing a corruption investigation, a foreign media report claimed on Wednesday.

Dong is "being investigated as part of a broader probe into graft" in the People's Liberation Army, The Financial Times reported, citing U.S. officials.

Beijing has yet to confirm or deny the report.

Dong, the first naval commander to be elevated to the post of defense minister, was appointed last December.

He replaced Gen. Li Shangfu, who disappeared from public view last August last year before being removed over corruption charges.

The defense minister serves as the diplomatic face of the People's Liberation Army, with the actual decision-making done by the Chinese Communist Party's Central Military Commission, led by President Xi Jinping.

After his elevation to the defense minister post, Dong, however, was not appointed to the six-member commission.

Li's predecessor Wei Fenghe, who retired from the post, also faced a probe over corruption charges.

Earlier, China fired two officers who led the People's Liberation Army Rocket Forces and oversaw the nation's nuclear weapons program.