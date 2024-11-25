Landslides, flash floods leave many dead in Indonesia

Many people were killed after landslides and flash floods hit parts of Indonesia, authorities said Monday.

Heavy rains caused flash floods and landslides in mountainous areas of North Sumatra over the weekend, local media reported.

According to search and rescue officials, many people are missing while several bodies have been found.

Reports indicate at least 14 casualties while the search for four missing people is going on.

Indonesian soldiers have joined the rescuers who are using heavy equipment to look for the missing people.