China calls on developed nations to implement Paris pact on climate financing

China on Tuesday called on the developed countries to provide "adequate, predictable and sustainable" financial support to the developing nations in line with the Paris Agreement to meet their requirements vis-a-vis climate change crises.

"Climate change is a common challenge faced by all humanity. Climate finance is crucial to supporting climate actions for emission reduction and adaptation goals. A shortage of funds is one of the challenges faced by developing countries in implementing their nationally determined contributions (NDCs)," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lian Jian told reporters in Beijing.

The Paris Agreement, which entered into force in 2016, is a legally binding international treaty that aims to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and boost adaptation to climate change.

On climate finance, Lin observed it's clearly written in the Paris Agreement that the developed countries shall provide financing to assist developing countries, and other countries are encouraged to provide such support voluntarily.

"We call on developed countries to see squarely their historic responsibilities, provide sufficient, predictable and sustainable financial support for developing countries to help them realize just transition and provide confidence and safeguards for global climate action going forward," he added.