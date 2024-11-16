10 infants killed in northern India hospital fire

At least 10 infants were killed when a fire broke out at a hospital in northern Indian Uttar Pradesh state, officials said Saturday.

The fire erupted at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of the Jhansi Medical College in the state's Jhansi district late Friday.

Health official Sachin Mahor told reporters that more than 50 babies were admitted to the unit and confirmed that 10 died. He said others were rescued.

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the administration and officials have been instructed "to carry out relief and rescue operations on a war footing."

Footage on television showed anguished relatives wailing for infants in the hospital.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said a probe would be conducted to find the cause of the fire.







