Xi Jinping heads to Peru for APEC meeting, state visit

China's President Xi Jinping departed Wednesday on a five-day visit to Latin America to attend major summits, state media reported.

President Xi, accompanied by a high level delegation including Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left Beijing to attend the 31st APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Lima, the capital of Peru.

He will also pay a state visit to the South American country at the invitation of President Dina Boluarte.

During his stay in Lima, he is expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the APEC summit including with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Xi will later fly to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to attend a G20 summit, which brings together high-ranking officials from the world's major powers, and will likely meet outgoing US President Joe Biden.

Xi and Biden last met in person on the sidelines of the APEC summit in San Francisco last November.