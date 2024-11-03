At least 9 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza

At least nine Palestinians were killed and several others injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes on Sunday in the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources and local media.

Israeli fighter jets struck a house in the northern city of Beit Lahia, leaving five people dead, a medical source told Anadolu.

Three more people were killed and several injured when an Israeli warplane hit another home in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, the official news agency Wafa reported.

One more Palestinian was killed and two others were injured in a drone strike northeast of Rafah in southern Gaza, the same source said.

Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued a devastating offensive on Gaza since an attack last year by the Palestinian resistance group.

More than 43,300 people have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 102,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.