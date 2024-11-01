North Korea tests "ultimate" ICBM as South Korea imposes sanctions

North Korea on Friday said it fired an "ultimate version" of the intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasongpho-19.

The South Korean military confirmed that the ICBM missile fired early Thursday was the "largest long-range missile yet" produced by Pyongyang.

In response, Seoul imposed sanctions on four North Korean entities and 11 individuals, including a China-based diplomat Choe Chol-min, for his role in procuring ballistic missile components and other dual-use items.

The missile traveled up to a maximum altitude of 7,687.5 kilometers (4776.8 miles) and flew a distance of 1,001.2 km (622.1 mi) for 5,156 seconds before landing on the preset area in the open waters off the East Sea of Korea, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported.

It is the longest-ever flight time for any missile launch by Pyongyang.

"The test-fire had no negative effect on the security of neighboring countries," it added.

North Korean leader Kim Jong un called the test-fire as "an appropriate military action that fully meets the purpose of informing the rivals."

The rivals have "intentionally escalated the regional situation and posed a threat to the security of North Korea, said Kim, who watched the missile fire from the spot.

North Korea "would never change its line of bolstering up its nuclear forces," Kim stressed, as the new missile will be added to the country's strategic forces, alongside Hwasongpho-18.

The report said the latest missile was North Korea's "newly-updated ultra-powerful offensive means, an ICBM of ultimate version" and that Pyongyang's war deterrence had reached the "highest level in the world."

The launch of the ICBM by Pyongyang triggered joint military drills by the South Korean military along with the U.S. forces.

The latest launch marks North Korea's first missile test since it fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles on Sept. 18.

South Korean military authorities also detected the launch and said the missile was likely launched from an area near the capital Pyongyang.

The escalation of the tensions on the Korean Peninsula came at a time when Seoul, Washington, and NATO have claimed that North Korea has deployed its forces to Russia.

While Pyongyang and Moscow have not rejected or confirmed the claims, North Korea has blasted Seoul over the flight of a drone over its capital region, accusing the South Korean military behind the incidents.

Slamming the "nuclear alliance" by its "most hostile enemies," Pyongyang said the US and South Korea have "intensified the frantic arms buildup and provocations largest-ever in history."

These pose a "grave danger" to North Korean sovereignty and security environment and sparking off the surging anger and retaliatory will of its army and people, it added.



