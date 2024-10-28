North Korea accuses South Korean military of drone incursion

This undated picture released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via KNS on October 19, 2024 shows what is claimed to be a South Korean drone in a tree, found in an area of Pyongyang. (AFP Photo)

North Korea on Monday again accused the South Korean military of a drone incursion that dropped anti-Pyongyang material in its territory, warning of a "merciless offensive" if such actions are repeated.

Pyongyang claims the drone, allegedly flown by the South Korean military, took off from Paekryong Island at 23:25 (1425GMT) on Oct. 8 and entered North Korean airspace, according to state-run KCNA.

This island is located in South Korea's border province of Baengnyeong in the Yellow Sea.

In its investigation into the alleged drone incursion, the ministry stated that the drone flew over North Korea's Jangyon County in southern Hwanghae province, the waters around Cho Islet, Namjoap Islet, and then over Chollima District in Nampho Municipality, eventually reaching Pyongyang.

"The enemy drone scattered the political motivational rubbish in the sky above the area between the building" of the North Korean Foreign Ministry and Sungri Station of the Pyongyang Metro at 1:32 (1632GMT, Oct. 8) on Oct. 9, and above the building of the Defense Ministry at 1:35 (1635GMT, Oct. 8), it added.

The South Korean military has dismissed Pyongyang's claims as "unworthy" of verification or response.

Tensions between the Koreas have escalated over tit-for-tat propaganda leaflets, balloons, and alleged drone incursions into North Korean territory.

However, North Korea's Defense Ministry stated that Pyongyang has "already made the last warning to the dangerous and reckless, political and military provocation" by Seoul.

If South Korea again infringes upon North Korean sovereignty, the ministry warned: "The most vulgar and malignant rogue state, and its extremely bad habit of challenge, the source of all misfortunes and provocations will disappear forever by the merciless offensive."

The Korean Peninsula's situation has deteriorated after Seoul claimed Pyongyang sent nearly 3,000 soldiers to Russia, prompting South Korea to consider sending officials to Ukraine to monitor any such deployments.

While Pyongyang has not directly confirmed or denied the South Korean allegations, it stated that any developments would comply with international law.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday called for "thorough" preparation amid risks and uncertainties surrounding the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

However, South Korea's main opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung, on Monday criticized Seoul's consideration of dispatching a team to Kyiv.