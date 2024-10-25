11 security personnel, 19 militants killed in Pakistan

At least 11 security personnel and 19 militants were killed in different attacks and clashes in Pakistan, officials said on Friday.

At least 10 Frontier Constabulary personnel were killed in a militant attack on a security check post in the Zam area of Dera Ismail Khan district, Ali Amin Gandapur, the chief minister of the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said in a statement.

Tehreek-e-Taliban-e-Pakistan (TTP), an umbrella group of several militant groups, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Militants also carried out an attack on the district account office of South Waziristan and killed one police officer, according to a police spokesperson.

In a separate statement, the Pakistani army said its troops killed at least nine militants in an intelligence-based operation in the Bajaur district near the Afghanistan border.

The militants included two "suicide bombers and a "high-value target," it said.

At least 10 militants were killed by police in another operation in the Mainwali district of northeastern Punjab province, according to a police statement.



