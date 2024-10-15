TENSIONS ON KOREAN PENINSULA NOT IN ANYONES INTERESTS, SAYS CHINA

China on Tuesday urged arch-rivals South Korea and North Korea to avoid "anything" that may cause tensions to further rise following detonation of sections of roads that connect the two Koreas.

"Tensions in the Korean Peninsula are not in the common interests of all parties. The priority now is to avoid anything that may cause the tensions to further rise, " Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing

She said China's position of being committed to safeguarding peace and stability on the Peninsula and promoting the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue remains unchanged.

South Korea fired gunshots Tuesday after North Korea detonated sections of roads that connect the two Koreas, escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula, according to South Korean military sources.

North Korea detonated parts of the Gyeongui and Donghae roads north of the Military Demarcation Line (MDL), which serves as the border between the two countries.

The divided Koreas are connected by these key routes—the Gyeongui Line, which links South Korea's western city of Paju to North Korea's Kaesong, and the Donghae Line along the eastern coast.

The latest spike in tensions follows North Korea's accusation that South Korea flew unmanned drones over Pyongyang earlier this month. In response, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was briefed on the situation by defense and security officials on Monday, during which he ordered "immediate military actions."

According to North Korean state media, Kim outlined "immediate military action" plans and provided directives on strengthening the nation's "war deterrent" and exercising "the right to self-defense to safeguard national sovereignty, security, and interests."

South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun initially denied any military drone incursions, while the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff later indicated they could not confirm the validity of North Korea's claims.