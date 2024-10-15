 Contact Us
Protest against Chinese mining firm leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Guinea

Two people were killed and five injured in Guinea during protests against the Chinese-owned gold mining company Hongxing, with around 40 arrests made as villagers claimed environmental damage from the company's activities. Demonstrators reportedly damaged equipment at the mining site amid rising tensions over mining operations in the mineral-rich region.

October 15,2024
Two people were killed and five others injured in Guinea over the weekend during clashes with police as villagers protested against the Chinese-owned gold mining company Hongxing, local media reported.

Around 40 people were arrested following the violent protest, media website Guineenews reported on Monday.

Protesters reportedly damaged equipment and machinery at the mining site, claiming that Hongxing's activities have caused environmental degradation in the area. Anadolu has not independently verified these allegations.

Guinea is rich in mineral deposits such as bauxite, iron ore, gold, and diamonds, which has attracted a number of companies, including Chinese firms.

According to the International Trade Administration's website, Guinea also has commercially viable quantities of graphite, manganese, nickel, and uranium, though these have yet to be exploited.