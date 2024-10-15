OIC delegates in China meets with officials, discuss issues of Muslim community

A delegation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) met with Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Li to discuss a wide range of issues concerning China's Muslim community, the OIC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The delegation, which includes representatives from the 26 member states, the general secretariat, and the OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission, is currently in China on an official visit at Beijing's invitation.

Deng Li received the delegation on Monday in Beijing, which was led by the OIC's Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs, Yousef AlDobeay.

The meeting focused on "positive" progress in relations between the OIC, its member states, and China, as well as ways to enhance cooperation in various areas further, the statement said.

The two sides, it added, appreciated the "constructive" dialogue between the OIC and China and discussed various shared interests, including the status of the Muslim community in China.

The delegation also met with several officials from the Religious Affairs Department of the United Front Work Department of the Chinese Communist Party's Central Committee.

The delegation will visit northern Tianjin city and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region "to gain insights into the living conditions and welfare of the Muslim community," the statement concluded.

Xinjiang is home to over 10 million Uyghurs. The Turkic Muslim group, which makes up around 45% of the region's population, has long accused Chinese authorities of cultural, religious, and economic discrimination. Beijing denies the charge.