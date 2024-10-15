Kazakh, Armenian presidents express desire to expand bilateral cooperation

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his visiting Armenian counterpart Vahagn Khachaturyan on Tuesday expressed their desire to expand bilateral cooperation.

Following the talks in the capital Astana, Tokayev conveyed his country's interest in taking cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia to a qualitatively new level, according to a statement by the Kazakh presidential press service Akorda.

"I am confident that today's agreements will contribute to strengthening bilateral relations. We attach great importance to our regular high-level meetings, which serve as a solid foundation for Kazakh-Armenian partnership," Tokayev said.

Marking the 25th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation between Astana and Yerevan this year, he said cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as trade and economic cooperation, are actively developing.

Kazakhstan is ready to continue providing a platform for ongoing talks on a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Almaty format, the first of which took place in May between the foreign ministers of the two countries in the city of Almaty, Tokayev added.

For his part, Khachaturyan stressed Yerevan's commitment to further developing mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan, defining Astana as a "reliable and friendly partner."

Both presidents discussed prospects for strengthening cooperation between the countries in various spheres including trade, transport, logistics, agriculture, and finance, as well as considered current issues on the regional and international agenda.

On Monday, Khachaturyan arrived in Astana for an official visit, during which he is expected to meet other top Kazakh officials and participate in the opening ceremony of a cultural event.