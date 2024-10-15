China accuses U.S. of selling overpriced, obsolete weapons to Taiwan

China's military on Tuesday accused the U.S. of selling overpriced and obsolete weaponry to Taiwan, citing recent media reports on a U.S. government investigation.

Chinese Defense Spokesman Senior Colonel Wu Qian claimed that U.S. arms sales to Taiwan are characterized by "sky-high prices and obsolete functions."

The U.S. sells "moldy bulletproof vests" and "expired ammunition" to Taiwan, China Military Online quoted Wu as saying.

The statement follows a reported U.S. Government Accountability Office accusation of fraud against defense contractor Raytheon in its sales of Patriot missile systems and radar systems to Taiwan in 2013 and 2017.

Wu criticized Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party for "squandering" money, suggesting the sales primarily benefit "corrupted officials and arms dealers."

The U.S. has not immediately responded to these allegations.

In early October, Taiwanese Defense Minister Wellington Koo announced that Taiwan will receive full compensation for the excess charges made by Raytheon.

Taiwanese authorities have urged the U.S. to conduct a comprehensive investigation into all defense procurement agreements with Raytheon to verify the absence of other instances of overpricing, local media reported.

Since 2021, under the Joe Biden administration, the U.S. has made 16 arms sales to Taiwan, in addition to providing military aid.

In April, President Joe Biden signed a law to provide military aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.