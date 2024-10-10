 Contact Us
U.S., Japan move to jointly produce air-to-air missiles

Japan and the U.S. are set to jointly produce AIM-120 air-to-air missiles, with feasibility studies launching soon, according to local media. This collaboration aims to bolster American stockpiles affected by the Ukraine war and follows recent agreements on purchasing Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Published October 10,2024
Japan and the U.S. are moving to jointly produce air-to-air missiles, local media said on Thursday.

The two sides will soon begin feasibility studies to start co-producing AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile (AMRAAM), to shore up American stockpiles that have been depleted by the war in Ukraine, the daily Nikkei Asia reported.

The agreement between the two countries came during a meeting on Monday in Hawaii.

In January this year, U.S. media reported that Tokyo had signed a deal with Washington for the purchase of up to 400 Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Japan increased its defense spending for this year to 8.9 trillion yen ($56.7 billion).