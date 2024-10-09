North Korea says it test-fired short-range shells for multiple rocket launcher

North Korea has conducted a test-firing of 240-millimeter-caliber controllable shells for a multiple rocket launcher, state media reported Wednesday.

The test, conducted by the Academy of Defense Sciences of North Korea, aimed to reconfirm the precision of the shells at their maximum range of 67 kilometers (41.6 miles) and to evaluate the dependability of the launcher's automatic firing system, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The latest move follows North Korea's test-launch of multiple short-range ballistic missiles last month, marking a continued series of missile activities in the region.