North Korea could send troops to back Russia in Ukraine, South Korea claims

South Korea's defense chief claimed that North Korea is likely to send troops to Ukraine in support of Russia, local media said on Tuesday.

In a briefing to lawmakers, Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun said Pyongyang sought to bolster its ties with Moscow, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

"As Russia and North Korea have signed a mutual treaty akin to a military alliance, the possibility of such a deployment is highly likely," Defense Minister Kim said.

Since 2022, Russia, facing numerous Western sanctions, has been strengthening its relations with Asian nations, notably North Korea.

Most recently, Moscow and Pyongyang signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement in June during Russian President Vladimir Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years.

Last year, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un paid a rare official visit to Russia for a summit with Putin while last month, North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui visited to Russia, where she attended multiple international events.