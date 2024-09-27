New and severe viruses detected in Bats in Japan

A new study in Japan has identified a wide range of DNA and RNA viruses in bats, with 60% of these viruses reported to be zoonotic (capable of being transmitted from animals to humans).

The research conducted in Japan's Yamaguchi region found that over 60% of more than 130 bats studied were infected with at least one virus, including zoonotic viruses. The study noted that certain viruses, such as adenoviruses and astroviruses, are evolving rapidly at the genetic level.

Additionally, ten new types of herpesviruses, previously undetected in Japan, were discovered.

RAPID EVOLUTION AND OUTBREAK POTENTIAL OF VIRUSES

Some of the viruses identified in the study showed genetic similarities to viruses found in China and Korea, suggesting that bats in Japan may be in contact with bats from neighboring regions. Moreover, 36% of the bats were found to be infected with multiple viruses, which increases the potential for zoonotic outbreaks in Japan.

NEED FOR FURTHER RESEARCH

Experts emphasize the need for further research to better understand the life cycles and pathological impacts of these viruses. They recommend increasing routine screening and monitoring efforts to prevent diseases that could spread from bats to humans in Japan and surrounding regions.

The high prevalence of viruses detected in bats in Japan raises concerns about future zoonotic outbreaks. This study underscores the importance of viral surveillance to prevent zoonotic diseases and reduce public health risks.







