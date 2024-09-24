India records case of fast-spreading variant of mpox

A test tube labelled "Mpox virus positive" is held in this illustration taken August 20, 2024. (REUTERS File Photo)

India has reported its first case of the Clade 1 variant of mpox in a 38-year-old man in the southern state of Kerala, officials said Monday.

The Health Ministry has confirmed that the man had returned from the United Arab Emirates last week, local media reported.

He is said to be in stable condition, according to official sources, who noted that this was the first case of the current strain that led to the World Health Organization (WHO) declaring mpox a public health emergency last month for a second time.

An earlier case of the West African Clade 2 strain of the virus was reported from the Indian capital, New Delhi, in a 26-year-old man.

Since the 2022 declaration of mpox by the WHO as a public emergency, India has reported nearly 30 cases.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has appealed to the public, including those returning from other countries, to inform the health department of any symptoms and seek treatment as soon as possible.