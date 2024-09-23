South Korea reaffirms commitment to sustainable development

South Korea will continue to actively participate in global efforts to advance the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs Kweon Ki-hwan said Sunday.

Speaking at the UN Summit of the Future in New York, Kweon highlighted South Korea's focus on science, technology and cybersecurity as key contributors to sustainable peace and prosperity.

Kweon noted that as a United Nations Security Council member, South Korea prioritizes cybersecurity. He stressed that science and technology must be harnessed for peaceful purposes.

Kweon also emphasized the importance of securing development resources to achieve the SDGs, reaffirming South Korea's ongoing commitment to accelerating progress in these global objectives.