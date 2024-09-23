 Contact Us
South Korea reaffirms commitment to sustainable development

At the UN Summit of the Future, South Korean Deputy Minister Kweon Ki-hwan reaffirmed the country's commitment to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, highlighting the role of science, technology, and cybersecurity in promoting sustainable peace and progress.

Published September 23,2024
South Korea will continue to actively participate in global efforts to advance the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Deputy Minister for Multilateral and Global Affairs Kweon Ki-hwan said Sunday.

Speaking at the UN Summit of the Future in New York, Kweon highlighted South Korea's focus on science, technology and cybersecurity as key contributors to sustainable peace and prosperity.

Kweon noted that as a United Nations Security Council member, South Korea prioritizes cybersecurity. He stressed that science and technology must be harnessed for peaceful purposes.

Kweon also emphasized the importance of securing development resources to achieve the SDGs, reaffirming South Korea's ongoing commitment to accelerating progress in these global objectives.