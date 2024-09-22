Death toll from Myanmar flooding at 384 following Typhoon Yagi

The death toll in Myanmar surged to 384 as the country grapples with the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi, with 89 people missing, the military junta said Saturday.

Yagi, which struck more than a week ago, swept through northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar, and caused catastrophic floods and landslides that have claimed hundreds of lives across the region.

A statement by Mynamar noted that many regions, including the states of Kayah and Kayin, have been severely affected by the typhoon, with reports of damage to roads, bridges, homes and schools.

Military leader Gen. Min Aung Hlaing visited affected areas alongside other military officials to oversee rescue, aid and rehabilitation efforts.

The UN estimates that up to 887,000 people in Myanmar have been affected by the storm.

The UN's humanitarian agency noted that the hardest-hit areas are facing severe devastation, with extensive damage to homes, personal belongings, water sources, and electrical infrastructure.