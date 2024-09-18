Thailand to prosecute security personnel 20 years after 78 protesters killed

Thai authorities announced on Wednesday that they will prosecute 8 former security personnel involved in the Tak Bai crackdown two decades ago, where 78 protesters were killed.

A spokesperson for Office of the Attorney General, Prayut Phetcharakhun, stated that the suspects are charged with premeditated murder with foreseeable consequences.

"The suspects could have foreseen that their actions would lead to the suffocation and deaths of the 78 people under their responsibility," he said.

Attorney General Amnat Jedcharoenruk decided to ask the police to bring the eight suspects to court for arraignment by Oct. 25, as the statute of limitations will expire on that date.

A statute of limitations, known in civil law systems as a prescriptive period, is a law passed by a legislative body to set the maximum time after an event within which legal proceedings may be initiated.

The Tak Bai incident began with the arrest of six village defense volunteers in Narathiwat on Oct. 19, 2004, accused by local police of handing over their government-issued guns to insurgents.

On Oct. 25, 2004, hundreds of demonstrators gathered at the Tak Bai police station, leading to the transport of detainees to a military camp, during which 78 died during the journey due to suffocation.



