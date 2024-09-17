10 killed in Iran bus crash: state media

At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured when bus crashed in central Iran, official media reported on Tuesday.

The bus overturned in Yazd province while travelling between the cities of Bushehr in southwestern Iran and Mashhad in the northeast, state television said.

"The accident left 10 people dead and 41 injured, according to initial figures," it said, without specifying the total number of passengers on board.

Iran has a poor road safety record, with more than 20,000 deaths in accidents recorded in the year to March, according to the judiciary's Legal Medicine Organisation cited by local media.

Last month, a bus carrying Pakistani pilgrims crashed in central Iran, killing 28 people en route to Iraq for Arbaeen, one of the most significant events in the Shiite Muslim calendar.

Days later, another bus crash killed three people and injured 48 others.