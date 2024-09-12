South Korean hospitals consider partial shutdown as emergency doctors drop 40%: Report

Seven hospitals in South Korea are considering suspending emergency services as emergency room doctors nationwide fell more than 40%, according to local media.

Citing a survey conducted by the national medical professors' council, the Yonhap News Agency reported that a total of 535 doctors served at 53 major training hospitals across the nation as of Tuesday, down from 914 last year.

Among them, only 33 were trainee doctors, compared to 386 last year.

Seven hospitals out of 53 across the country had less than five doctors in emergency rooms, forcing the administrations to consider a partial shutdown of the emergency room operation, according to a report.

South Korea has been facing a health crisis since February as thousands of junior doctors and interns have submitted resignations in protest against the government's move to raise the annual enrollment quota at medical schools by 2,000.

They have also been joined by the country's medical school professors.

The protest has thrown out of gear South Korea's health system, where the role of junior doctors is critical. Many surgeries have been postponed while hospitals have extended working hours to try to ease the rush of patients.

South Korea's military has also opened its facilities to help the civilian government amid the health care crisis.