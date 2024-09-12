 Contact Us
China will 'crush' foreign encroachment in South China Sea: military official

China will "crush" any foreign incursions into its territory, including the South China Sea, a senior military official warned Thursday. Lieutenant General He Lei emphasized China's commitment to defending its sovereignty against what he termed as covert U.S. maneuvers.

Published September 12,2024
China will "crush" any foreign incursion into its sovereign territory including in the South China Sea, a senior Beijing military official said Thursday on the sidelines of a defence forum.

"We hope that the South China Sea will remain a sea of peace," Chinese army Lieutenant General He Lei told a small group of journalists including AFP, adding: "if the United States moves its pawns behind the scenes... we in the Chinese People's Liberation Army will resolutely crush any foreign hostile encroachment".