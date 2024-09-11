$1.04 BILLION IN DRUGS CONFISCATED IN SOUTHEAST ASIAS GOLDEN TRIANGLE

A total of $1.04 billion in drugs have been confiscated after a 16-day Interpol operation with South Korea and six other nations, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported Wednesday.

The operation was conducted in Thailand, Myanmar and Laos -- dubbed the Golden Triangle -- where 29 convicts were arrested.

Police said the operation codenamed "Lionfish-Mayag II." was conducted from July 22 to Aug. 7.

The U.S., Cambodia and Australia aided the operation.

About 1.5 tons of ketamine was among the drugs seized.