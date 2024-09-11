$1.04 BILLION IN DRUGS CONFISCATED IN SOUTHEAST ASIAS GOLDEN TRIANGLE

 Contact Us
$1.04 billion in drugs confiscated in Southeast Asia's Golden Triangle

A 16-day Interpol operation involving South Korea and six other nations led to the seizure of $1.04 billion worth of drugs, including 1.5 tons of ketamine, in the Golden Triangle region. The operation, codenamed "Lionfish-Mayag II," resulted in 29 arrests and was supported by the U.S., Cambodia, and Australia.

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published September 11,2024
A total of $1.04 billion in drugs have been confiscated after a 16-day Interpol operation with South Korea and six other nations, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported Wednesday.

The operation was conducted in Thailand, Myanmar and Laos -- dubbed the Golden Triangle -- where 29 convicts were arrested.

Police said the operation codenamed "Lionfish-Mayag II." was conducted from July 22 to Aug. 7.

The U.S., Cambodia and Australia aided the operation.

About 1.5 tons of ketamine was among the drugs seized.