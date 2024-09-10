North Korean leader vows to bolster nuclear capabilities to counter 'threats

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to bolster his country's nuclear capabilities to counter "threats," state-run media said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a ceremony while commemorating the nation's 76th founding anniversary, Kim said his administration's first task is to strengthen and develop their army capability to fight a war and protect the country.

"The DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) will steadily strengthen its nuclear force capable of fully coping with any threatening acts imposed by its nuclear-armed rival states and redouble its measures and efforts to make all the armed forces of the state including the nuclear force fully ready for combat," Korean Central News Agency quoted Kim as saying.

However, he accused the U.S. of forming a bloc in the region that poses a "grave threat" to his country.

"Under the different threats posed by the United States and its followers and under the security circumstances facing us, the possession of powerful military power is the duty and right to existence that our Party and Government should not miss even a moment and make no concession," he added.

"We are constantly exposed to a serious nuclear threat. Our nuclear weapons for defending ourselves do not pose a threat to anyone," he said, adding that North Korea is a "responsible nuclear state."

Last month, North Korea also criticized the U.S.' revised nuclear strategy plan, and warned that it would further strengthen its nuclear capability.

The country's Foreign Ministry accused Washington of developing the structure of alliance with its "satellite countries" in the Asia-Pacific region, including South Korea and Japan, into a nuclear-based military bloc.