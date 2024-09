Several injured after plane skids off in eastern Indonesia

A passenger plane skidded off the runway in eastern Indonesia on Monday, leaving several people injured.

At least 48 passengers and crew were aboard the ATR-42 aircraft of Trigana Air which drove off the runway into grass and bushes in Papua region, Jakarta-based Anwara news reported.

The plane was taking off at Sentani Airport in Yapen Islands Regency when the incident happened.

The passengers have been evacuated and are being treated at local health facilities.