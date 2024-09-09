China seeks green transition boost with Norway on 70th anniversary

China on Monday sought strengthened cooperation with Norway on green transition as Chinese President Xi Jinping met Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

"China is ready to work with Norway to promote sustained growth in bilateral friendship and cooperation, and in particular to enhance cooperation on green transition," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on X.

The visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, with China emphasizing the importance of the bilateral relationship.

The deepening partnership between China and Norway aligns with the aspirations of their citizens, serves the core interests of both nations, said Hua.

Earlier, China Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning highlighted Norway's position as one of the first Western countries to recognize China, underscoring Beijing's high regard for the relationship.

Store arrived in Beijing on Monday for a three-day visit.