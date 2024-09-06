Pakistan observes Defense Day amid surge in militant attacks

Pakistan marked Defense and Martyrs Day on Friday, honoring soldiers who died in service to the country, as the nation faces an increase in militant attacks.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in the capital, Islamabad, and a 21-gun salute in the four provincial capitals, according to state-run Radio Pakistan. Special prayers and Quran recitations were held in mosques nationwide for those who lost their lives in line of duty.

Held annually on Sept. 6, Defense and Martyrs Day commemorates the efforts of the armed forces during the 1965 war with India. The conflict, which took place between August and September, ended on Sept. 22 with a UN-sponsored ceasefire. Both nations claimed success following the intense fighting.

President Asif Ali Zardari paid tribute to the soldiers who died, emphasizing their sacrifices. "This day is a reminder of our Nation's commitment and determination to defend its sovereignty," Zardari said, adding that the soldiers had prevented potential threats to Pakistan.

In a separate statement, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also praised the efforts of those who fought and died during the 1965 conflict. "Together we pay tributes to the brave heroes of our Armed Forces who defended our country," Sharif said.

Senior military officials, including the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, reiterated their commitment to defending the country against future challenges.

This year's observance comes as Pakistan experiences an uptick in militant attacks. The government accuses the Afghan-based Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) of conducting operations inside Pakistan, a charge the Afghan government denies.

August was particularly deadly, with 254 people, including 92 civilians and 54 security personnel, killed in attacks -- the highest monthly toll in six years. In the first eight months of the year, 757 people were killed and 733 injured in 640 attacks across the country.





