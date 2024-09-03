Outgoing Japanese Premier Kishida to visit South Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit South Korea on Friday, likely his last tour while in office.

Kishida will pay a two-day visit from Friday, South Korea's Presidential Office said Tuesday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol and Kishida will "review the achievements of cooperation between the two countries thus far and discuss ways to enhance collaboration in bilateral, regional, and international arenas," Yonhap News reported, citing the presidency.

Kishida will step down as prime minister when the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) holds presidential elections on Sept. 27.

Historically at odds with each other over Japan's colonial rule over Korean Peninsula, Tokyo and Seoul have, however, improved relations in recent years.