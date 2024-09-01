Death toll from Bangladesh floods rises to 59

The death toll in Bangladesh from heavy rainfall and subsequent floods caused by river overflows continues to rise, with media reporting 59 deaths as of late Saturday.

The Dhaka Tribune said monsoon rains have wreaked havoc across the country for nearly two weeks, severely impacting millions of lives.

According to authorities, the floods have affected approximately 5.5 million people in 11 districts, the majority of whom live near the Indian border.

The number of fatalities has risen to 59, with 37 of them in the northeastern regions of Feni and Cumilla.

Around 600 health care teams are on the ground in the affected areas, while over 500,000 people have been relocated to 3,403 temporary shelters as a result of the disaster.






















