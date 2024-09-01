China, Philippines trade blame over latest South China Sea clash

China and the Philippines blamed each other for the latest collision of their ships in the disputed South China Sea, according to local media on Sunday.

The Philippine Coast Guard said a Chinese vessel "deliberately rammed and collided" with its patrol vessel, the BRP Teresa Magbanua, three times on Saturday, the Manila Times reported.

"The BRP Teresa Magbanua heaved in its anchor with the intention of loitering around Escoda Shoal, where it has been deployed since April 15," the daily quoted Coast Guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela as saying.

He added that upon noticing the movement of the Philippine ship, more Chinese Coast Guard and maritime militia vessels started to surround it.

Beijing, however, said the accident was fully caused by the Philippine ship, which it claimed deliberately rammed into the Chinese vessel, state-run Global Times reported.

"China once again urges the Philippines to face reality, abandon illusions, and immediately withdraw their illegal ship, as this is the only correct path forward.

"The Philippines should not misinterpret the situation, provoke conflicts, or escalate tensions, otherwise, the consequences will be solely borne by the Philippine side," a spokesperson for the China Coast Guard was quoted as saying.

China reiterated its indisputable sovereignty over Nansha Qundao, or Nansha Islands, including Xianbin Jiao, and their adjacent waters, vowing to take measures against infringement to defend the country's territorial sovereignty, maritime rights, and interests.

On Aug. 19, the Philippines reported that two of its Coast Guard ships were damaged in separate collisions with Chinese vessels that were conducting "unlawful and aggressive maneuvers" near a disputed South China Sea reef.

Earlier, Manila lodged a diplomatic protest with Beijing over what it called "dangerous maneuvers" over the disputed South China Sea.

Manila said Chinese military planes dropped flares in the path of Philippine Air Force aircraft flying over the Scarborough Shoal.

However, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian later urged Manila to stop "infringement activities and provocations" at Huangyan Dao (Scarborough Shoal) "at once."

China claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea, including the Sabina Shoal, located 140 kilometers (86 miles) west of the Philippine island of Palawan.





















