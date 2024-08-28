North Korea claims it test-fired rocket launcher with new guiding system

North Korea claimed that it test-fired a rocket launcher with a new guiding system, with state-run media reporting that the system proved to be "advantageous."

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, along with his top military commanders, guided the launches of the 240 mm multiple launch rocket system (MRLS) in production at defense industrial enterprises under the country's Second Economic Commission on Tuesday, Korean Central News Agency reported.

"The MRLS, technically updated in its maneuverability and concentrated firing capability, was proved to be advantageous in all indices, including newly applied guiding system, controllability and destructive power," it said.

The latest development came after North Korea on Saturday slammed the US' revised nuclear strategy plan, warning that it would further strength its own nuclear capability.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have risen further following joint military exercises by the US and South Korea, as well as North Korean missile launches.










