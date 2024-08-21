South Korea says North Korea will see 'end of regime' if it invades South

South Korea on Wednesday warned that North Korea would face the end of its regime if it attempted to invade South Korea.

"We must make it clear to the North Korean regime, which harbors dreams of forceful unification and constantly eyes the Republic of Korea, that any invasion will lead to the end of its regime," said South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, using South Korea's official name, during his visit to the Ground Operations Command in Yongin, south of Seoul, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News.

During his visit, Yoon was briefed on the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise. The 11-day exercise, an annual affair, was launched by the U.S. and South Korea on Monday. It is being held on the heels of heightened cross-border tensions between South and North Korea.

Yoon underlined the significance of the joint exercise in evaluating military preparedness and strengthening the combined defense stance of the allies in response to North Korea.

Yoon had also warned in September 2023 that the North Korean regime will be "brought to an end" if it uses nuclear weapons.









