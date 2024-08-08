US bans imports from five more Chinese companies over Uyghurs

The United States on Thursday banned imports from five more Chinese companies over alleged human rights abuses involving the Uyghurs, according to a government posting, as part of its effort to eliminate goods made with forced labor from the U.S. supply chain.
The targeted companies include Hong Kong-based Rare Earth Magnesium Technology Group Holdings and Century Sunshine Group Holdings, and Xinjiang-based Xinjiang Tengxian Magnesium Products Co, which manufacture magnesium fertilizer and magnesium alloy products.