Yemen’s Houthis say they attacked Israeli ship, military targets in Israel

Yemen's Houthi group announced Sunday that it attacked an Israeli ship in the Gulf of Aden and military targets in Israel's port city of Eilat.

The group's spokesman, Yahya Saree, said it targeted the MSC UNIFIC "with several ballistic missiles and drones."

He added that its forces also attacked several Israeli military targets in Eilat "with several drones, and the operation successfully achieved its objectives," without elaborating.

Saree pointed out that the attacks were in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in response to an Israeli attack Saturday on a displaced people's camp in Gaza's al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis that killed at least 90 people and wounded at least 300 others.

There has been no comment from Israel regarding the Houthis' statement.

Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the US has been conducting airstrikes that it said are targeting Houthi locations in parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the group on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The counterattacks have been occasionally met with retaliation from the group.

The Houthis have been targeting Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea and Gulf and Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with the Gaza Strip, where nearly 38,600 Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war last October

They have expressed their determination to continue the operations until the end of the conflict.

With the intervention of Washington and London and an escalation of tensions, the Houthis announced that they consider all American and British ships military targets.











