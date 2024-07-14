CHINAS XI EXPRESSES CONCERN OVER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT ON TRUMP

 Contact Us
July 14,2024
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday expressed concern over the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

"China is concerned about the shooting incident of former President Trump. President Xi Jinping has expressed sympathy for former President Trump," a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

Trump was shot in the ear during a Saturday campaign rally, streaking the Republican presidential candidate's blood across his face and prompting his security agents to swarm him.

The shooting is being investigated as a possible assassination attempt.

Hours after the incident, the FBI said it identified the shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Pennsylvania, U.S. media reported early on Sunday.

Crooks and one rally attendee were killed and two other spectators were injured