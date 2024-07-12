Japan sacks defense officials for mishandling classified information

Japan on Friday dismissed and suspended officials in defense forces over issues including mishandling sensitive information, Kyodo news reported.

Defense Ministry said it disciplined a total of 218 Self-Defense Forces members and senior bureaucrats for issues including mishandling classified information and eating and drinking in base cafeterias without paying.

The individuals facing disciplinary actions are also accused of abuse of power.

Of these, 11 were dismissed, two were demoted, 83 were suspended, 14 received pay cuts, and seven were formally reprimanded. The remaining individuals were either admonished or warned.

A growing number of scandals are said to have led to increase in public distrust towards the SDF and the ministry.

The fraudulent practice, believed to have involved dozens of Maritime Self Defense Forces members, is thought to have been common and may have lasted from 2017 to 2022.

Regarding abuse of power cases, three high-ranking ministry officials at the director level or above are accused of repeatedly uttering intimidating remarks to their subordinates, causing psychological distress.

The behavior was uncovered during or after the ministry's special investigation into various forms of harassment in all SDF units from September 2022 to August 2023, following a high-profile sexual abuse case involving former female Ground Self Defense Force member Rina Gonoi.













