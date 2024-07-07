11 killed, several missing as massive rains wreak havoc across Nepal

A view of the flooded temple area as the Hanumante River rises after torrential rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, July 6, 2024. (IHA Photo)

At least 11 people were killed and several went missing as incessant monsoon rains triggered landslides and flash floods across Nepal, local media reported on Sunday.

The floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains over the past 24 hours destroyed several houses, and blocked key highways and roads, local English daily The Kathmandu Post reported.

The major rivers across the country have been flooded, leaving many settlements at high risk. The Narayani River and Rapti River in the western Nepal crossed the danger mark on Saturday.

In southeastern Nepal, the Koshi River, which causes deadly floods in the eastern Indian state of Bihar almost every year, was also flowing above the danger level.

Gandaki province has been the hardest hit, where at least seven people were killed while many others went missing in Tanahun, Syangja and Parbat districts.

A landslide struck a house in Syangja district on Saturday afternoon, burying three people.

In capital Kathmandu, several rivers have overflown their banks, flooding roads and inundating many houses.

Local broadcasters showed people wading through waist-deep water or residents using buckets to empty their houses.

At least 50 people across the Himalayan country have died in landslides, floods and lightning strikes since mid-June when the annual monsoon rains started.