9 killed, 4 injured as car runs over pedestrians at traffic signal in South Korea

Emergency workers and vehicles are seen near a car that was involved in an accident, which left at least nine people dead, in Seoul late on July 1, 2024. (AFP Photo)

At least nine people were killed and four others injured when a car ran over pedestrians waiting at a traffic signal in central Seoul on Monday, police said.

Initially, seven wounded people were taken to a hospital, three of whom were in cardiac arrest, and were later pronounced dead there, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

A man in his 60s was driving the car, which ran over pedestrians at a traffic light, it added.

Police reported that the driver was driving in the wrong direction and collided with two other vehicles before plowing into pedestrians.

The driver was arrested on the scene and claimed that the car had suddenly accelerated.

Police are investigating the precise circumstances of the accident.