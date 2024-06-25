Veteran Kashmiri leader dies in Pakistan

A veteran Kashmiri leader and former lawmaker Moulana Ghulam Nabi Nowshahri died in Pakistan on Monday, his close associates said.

Nowshahri, 80, had been suffering from kidney disease for the last several years, his close friend Waleed Rasool, a professor at Riphah University Islamabad, told Anadolu.

He was a senior leader of Jamaat-e-Islami in the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, where he also served as an elected member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. He moved to Pakistan in 1990.

A close associate of late Kashmiri leaders Syed Ali Geelani and Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, Nowshahri represented Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir in Azad Kashmir, as well as in Pakistan.

An author of two books, Nowshahri donated his property to a charitable organization.