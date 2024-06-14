China calls Philippines 'peace destroyer' in region

China on Friday called its maritime neighbor the Philippines a "peace destroyer" in the region, state media reported.

Manila is "undoubtedly the one that undermines peace and creates instability," Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang told a news conference on Friday.

He said the Chinese side "remains highly vigilant and will continue to take all necessary countermeasures against the Philippines' dangerous, escalatory behaviors."

Manila and Beijing have witnessed bilateral relations spiral down due to longstanding overlapping maritime claims in the South China Sea.

China has fired water cannons to stop Filipino vessels from reaching the disputed islets. And Manila has drawn support from the U.S. and its allies against Beijing.

In a recent escalation, Manila denied that its soldiers deployed on rusting warship BRP Sierra Madre in disputed water had pointed guns at China Coast Guard (CCG) personnel.

Meanwhile, the Philippines Army Chief Romeo Brawner urged the Southeast Asian nation's fishermen to ignore China's new CCG rules.

Beijing has said the implementation of the new CCG regulations "aims to normalize the administrative law enforcement procedures" and to "better maintain maritime."