Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Japan

A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck Japan's Ishikawa province early Monday.

The earthquake occurred at 6.31 a.m. (2131GMT Sunday) in the city of Suzu on the northeastern coast of the Noto Peninsula, according to Japan's Meteorological Agency.



The magnitude of the tremor was revised from 5.9 to 6 by the agency.



Noto Peninsula was hit by a magnitude 7.6 earthquake on New Year Day which killed 260 people. More than 3,000 people are still living in the evacuation shelters.

The fresh tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) and did not trigger a tsunami warning.



At least five houses were damaged in historic Wajima city, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported. No deaths or injuries have been reported, so far.

The tremor was felt throughout Ishikawa and in neighboring provinces including Fukui and Niigata.

Aftershocks continue to be reported in the region.